Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 13,181 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,577,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 405.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,995 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 383.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,938,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.66.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

