Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 58.7% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $1,025,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.6% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $237.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.65. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

