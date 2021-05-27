Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Alleghany worth $24,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 4.7% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alleghany by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alleghany by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Alleghany by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alleghany by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on Y. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $705.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $460.58 and a one year high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $690.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $631.69.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.