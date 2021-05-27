Prospect Capital Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:PBY)

Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

NYSE:PBY opened at $25.42 on Thursday. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68.

Prospect Capital Co is a services company in the Automotive Retail industry.

