Insider Buying: Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Chairman Buys 1,400 Shares of Stock

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of 20.61 per share, for a total transaction of 28,854.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CPZ stock opened at 20.82 on Thursday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.79 and a 1-year high of 21.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 27.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

