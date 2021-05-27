Insider Buying: Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Chairman Buys 1,400 Shares of Stock

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of 20.61 per share, for a total transaction of 28,854.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CPZ stock opened at 20.82 on Thursday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.79 and a 1-year high of 21.09.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.
Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.