ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director Sells $23,951.04 in Stock

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director James L. Tyree sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $23,951.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,035.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CCXI opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. Research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 171,898 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58,992 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at $46,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

