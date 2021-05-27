NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Releases Earnings Results

NAHL Group (LON:NAH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.90 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

NAH opened at GBX 48 ($0.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of £22.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 45.11. NAHL Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.05 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 64 ($0.84).

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

