Sean P. Nolan Purchases 1,170 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $850.10 million and a PE ratio of -6.59. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TSHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

