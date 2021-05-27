Critical Contrast: Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) vs. Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF)

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avinger and Medifocus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $8.76 million 11.43 -$19.01 million ($0.46) -2.28 Medifocus $2.77 million N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Medifocus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avinger.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and Medifocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -200.98% -131.09% -51.60% Medifocus N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Avinger shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Avinger has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifocus has a beta of 5.09, suggesting that its share price is 409% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Avinger and Medifocus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avinger currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 138.10%. Given Avinger’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than Medifocus.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Medifocus

Medifocus, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes minimally invasive focused heat systems for the treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate in Canada and the United States. The company owns technology platforms, including Endo-thermotherapy platform, a catheter-based focused heat technology platform that utilizes natural body openings to deliver microwave thermotherapy to the diseased sites; and Adaptive Phased Array (APA) Microwave Focusing platform, which directs focused microwave energy at tumor center to induce shrinkage or eradication of tumors without undue harm to surrounding tissue. It also offers Prolieve Thermodilatation system, a medical device based on endo-thermotherapy for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia. In addition, the company is developing APA 1000, a minimally invasive breast cancer treatment system, which is in pivotal Phase-III clinical trials. The company has a license agreement with Duke University for the development of heat-activated and tumor-targeted immunotherapy and gene therapy technology for the treatment of cancers and other diseases. Medifocus, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

