American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $497.16 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $495.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.50.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

