American International Group Inc. Has $18.50 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Universal Display worth $18,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Display by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,686,000 after acquiring an additional 243,448 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 240,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,825,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 259,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,401,000 after purchasing an additional 115,653 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLED opened at $211.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.52. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $143.27 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLED. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

