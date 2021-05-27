BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of The Travelers Companies worth $3,120,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $237,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,111,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $157.14 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.03 and a one year high of $162.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.54 and a 200 day moving average of $146.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

