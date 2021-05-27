American International Group Inc. Sells 1,165 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,462,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 171,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,584,000 after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW opened at $285.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $178.66 and a one year high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

