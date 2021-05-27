Dero (DERO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $574,073.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. Dero has a market cap of $40.76 million and approximately $574,073.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.84 or 0.00009745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,421.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.43 or 0.07093580 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $760.65 or 0.01929517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.42 or 0.00500785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00195535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.39 or 0.00657974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.28 or 0.00449689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.00391541 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,609,407 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

