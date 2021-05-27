DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Hits $1.20

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00042169 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00033627 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010948 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

