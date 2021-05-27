MonetaryUnit One Day Volume Reaches $6,879.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $6,879.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000146 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00016974 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00225476 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 223,069,468 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

