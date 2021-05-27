Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nissan Motor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSANY opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

