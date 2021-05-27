Brokerages Expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOTZ shares. William Blair started coverage on CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $512.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,227,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,130,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

