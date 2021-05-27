Short Interest in American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Declines By 98.7%

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the April 29th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Bio Medica stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. American Bio Medica has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

American Bio Medica Company Profile

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs.

