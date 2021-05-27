Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $930.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

