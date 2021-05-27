Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

HMC opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,559,000 after acquiring an additional 419,970 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Honda Motor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,973,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Honda Motor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,227,000 after acquiring an additional 46,085 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Honda Motor by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,222,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,933,000 after acquiring an additional 443,620 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,765,000 after acquiring an additional 169,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 44.01%.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

