Short Interest in Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) Declines By 99.5%

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the April 29th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,049,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Immune Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Immune Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

About Immune Pharmaceuticals

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is bertilimumab, a human antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials that targets eotaxin-1 for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis.

