Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Update

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the April 29th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,255,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYCOF opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30.

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc operates as a biopharma and life sciences company which focuses on research, development, acceptance, and commercialization of alternative nature-sourced medicine for treating mental health problems. Its mental health solutions focuses on clinical trials focusing on veterans; emergency medical services (EMS); first responders with a PTSD indication; and drug discovery and delivery mechanisms.

