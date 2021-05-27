JMP Securities Trims Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Target Price to $30.00

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LRMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Larimar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. Equities analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.