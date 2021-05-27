Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APLE. Barclays raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

APLE stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.34. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 197,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

