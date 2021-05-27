Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

PSN opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. Parsons has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.96 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Parsons by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth $109,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

