Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Lifted to B at TheStreet

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKI. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

NYSE:BKI opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average is $81.48. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $129,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,285 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 39.7% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,156,000 after acquiring an additional 726,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,190,000 after acquiring an additional 577,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,547,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

