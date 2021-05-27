Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 693.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6,141.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE MSI opened at $202.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $205.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.54.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.