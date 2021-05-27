Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 684 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 228.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,467 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $4,325,000. Q Capital Solutions bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $4,482,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

