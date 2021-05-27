Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $155,625.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,321.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,376. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

