Swiss National Bank Buys 11,900 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.46% of Quest Diagnostics worth $77,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $132.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.17 and a 200-day moving average of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.26 and a 12-month high of $142.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,022,841 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

