Swiss National Bank Buys 4,200 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $79,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 7.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Generac by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Generac by 37.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Generac by 66.7% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

Shares of GNRC opened at $320.21 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.72 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.96 and a 200-day moving average of $280.30.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $12,693,731 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

