Swiss National Bank Has $81.78 Million Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,885,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Fortis worth $81,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth about $423,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 61.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 9.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,032,000 after buying an additional 520,893 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 248,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 7.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTS opened at $45.50 on Thursday. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.63 and a 12-month high of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

FTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

