Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Lowered by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,068 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 460,512 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,888 shares of company stock worth $6,321,313 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $114.56 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

