IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $647,000 Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,601,000 after acquiring an additional 355,332 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,709,000 after acquiring an additional 93,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 96,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. Research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.