Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,132 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $25,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $156.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.05. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

