Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,618,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,265.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,316.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,206.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,330.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

