KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24,444.3% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after buying an additional 217,554 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,265.16 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,316.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,206.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

