BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 427,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 203,970 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CTRE stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.