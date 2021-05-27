XLMedia (LON:XLM) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

XLMedia (LON:XLM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 75 ($0.98). Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.30% from the company’s current price.
Shares of XLM stock opened at GBX 45.70 ($0.60) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.63. XLMedia has a 12 month low of GBX 19.10 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £120.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
XLMedia Company Profile
Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.