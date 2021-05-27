XLMedia (LON:XLM) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

XLMedia (LON:XLM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 75 ($0.98). Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.30% from the company’s current price.

Shares of XLM stock opened at GBX 45.70 ($0.60) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.63. XLMedia has a 12 month low of GBX 19.10 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £120.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

XLMedia Company Profile

XLMedia PLC, a performance marketing company, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,300 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

