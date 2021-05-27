AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 3,730 ($48.73). Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,224.29 ($55.19).

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

LON AVV opened at GBX 3,484 ($45.52) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,524.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,545.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.49. AVEVA Group has a one year low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a one year high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The firm has a market cap of £10.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.46.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.