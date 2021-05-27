Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) to Underperform

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

DB has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,207,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,566,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,000 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,673,000 after buying an additional 4,654,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

