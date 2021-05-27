DCC (LON:DCC) Price Target Increased to GBX 7,250 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

DCC (LON:DCC) had its price target raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,250 ($94.72) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DCC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,341.57 ($95.92).

Get DCC alerts:

LON:DCC opened at GBX 6,080 ($79.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,266.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,890.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In related news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, for a total transaction of £215,075 ($280,996.86).

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.