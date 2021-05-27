The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 239.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,195 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $260.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

