The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,882 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $723,103.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at $7,119,397.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,715. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

