The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its position in TransDigm Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 7,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $1,930,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 6,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG opened at $621.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $605.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 230.01, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $405.01 and a 1-year high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,900 shares of company stock worth $35,489,431. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.