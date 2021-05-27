The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 284 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $14,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $192.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.53. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $193.24. The firm has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

