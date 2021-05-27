Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Price Target at C$165.56

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$165.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSU. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$125.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

TSU stock opened at C$157.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$48.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$160.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$133.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$107.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 37.37.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

