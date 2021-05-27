Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Price Target at C$165.56

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$165.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$125.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$157.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$48.76 and a 1-year high of C$160.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$133.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$107.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.