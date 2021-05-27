Analysts Set Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Price Target at €113.80

Posted by on May 27th, 2021

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €113.80 ($133.88).

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIX2 shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

SIX2 stock opened at €131.10 ($154.24) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €116.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €104.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -185.17. Sixt has a 12 month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12 month high of €130.30 ($153.29). The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.