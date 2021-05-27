Analysts Set Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Price Target at €113.80

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €113.80 ($133.88).

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIX2 shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

SIX2 stock opened at €131.10 ($154.24) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €116.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €104.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -185.17. Sixt has a 12 month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12 month high of €130.30 ($153.29). The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

